Middlesex v Hampshire: Hosts' hopes of avoiding relegation dented by wet outfield

Kyle Abbott is the third-highest wicket-taker in Division One this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Uxbridge (day three): Middlesex 162-7: Holden 35; Edwards 3-63, Abbott 2-19 Hampshire: Yet to bat Middlesex 0 pts, Hants 2 pts Scorecard

Middlesex's hopes of avoiding the drop took a blow as just 28.5 overs were bowled on day three against Hampshire.

Just 30.1 overs were possible on the first two days and a wet outfield delayed play until a 16:15 BST start.

The hosts lost Adam Voges (27) and Max Holden (35) before Kyle Abbott (2-19) dismissed James Franklin and James Harris for ducks to leave them 162-7.

Middlesex, sixth in Division One on 114 points, are in danger of being overtaken by a resurgent Somerset.

Somerset, 13 points behind in seventh, are in a good position to wrap up a final-day win over Lancashire, meaning the defending champions could drop into relegation danger after this round of matches.

With further rain forecast for Friday, a draw is very likely at Uxbridge, meaning Middlesex may need a strong performance against Lancashire in their next game before a potential relegation showdown with Somerset at Taunton in the final round of fixtures.