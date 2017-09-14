Sussex v Derbyshire: Critchley, Hosein and Podmore put Derbys on top

Matt Critchley has now scored two 50s and one century in four-day cricket this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Derbyshire 338 & 322-8: Podmore 66* Hosein 52 Critchley 51; Whittingham 5-80 Sussex 271: Wright 70; Viljoen 7-80 Derbyshire lead by 389 runs Derbyshire 6 pts, Sussex 5 pts Scorecard

Matt Critchley, Harvey Hosein and Harry Podmore all scored half-centuries as Derbyshire built a lead of 389 after day three against Sussex at Hove.

Ben Slater (45), Critchley's 51 from 69 balls, a measured 52 from Hosein and Podmore's unbeaten 66 saw the visitors make 322-8 by close of play.

Stu Whittingham (5-80) was the pick of the Sussex bowlers,

But their slim hopes of promotion appear over, with Derbyshire chasing just a second four-day win this season.

Podmore passed 50 for the first time in his career but may not get the chance to add to his score on day four, with an early declaration likely.