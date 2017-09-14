BBC Sport - County Championship: Simon Harmer claims final wicket to secure victory for Essex
Essex on the brink of title with Warwickshire win
Watch the moment Essex seal victory over Warwickshire by an innings and 56 runs to all-but clinch their first County Championship title since 1992.
Second-placed Lancashire continue to prolong the outcome, as they chase down Somerset's lead in Taunton.
