Watch highlights as Essex beat Warwickshire by an innings and 56 runs to leave them on the brink of their first County Championship title since 1992.

Second-placed Lancashire continue to prolong the outcome, as they chase down Somerset's lead in Taunton.

Highlights: Essex beat Bears to edge closer to title

