England v West Indies: Hosts crumble to lose Twenty20 at Chester-le-Street

Twenty20 international, Chester-le-Street: West Indies 176 (20 overs): Lewis 51; Rashid 3-25 England 155 (19.3 overs): Hales 43; Brathwaite 3-20 West Indies won by 21 runs Scorecard

England's batting crumbled as they were bowled out for 155 to lose to West Indies by 21 runs in their Twenty20 international at Chester-le-Street.

Chasing 177, England twice looked well set at 64-1 and 118-4 but lost wickets at key times.

They required 26 from the final over but Liam Plunkett was bowled by Carlos Brathwaite with three balls remaining.

The hosts' bowlers had pegged West Indies back from 106-1 after 10 overs with Adil Rashid taking 3-25.

That gave England the edge at the halfway stage and their hopes improved further when opener Alex Hales began the reply with a 17-ball 43.

But captain Brathwaite bowled Hales as he took 3-20 to inspire his side's victory.

It was the first T20 meeting between the sides since a Brathwaite-inspired West Indies won the World Twenty20 final in 2016.

The match is the sole T20 before a five-match one-day international series beginning on Tuesday.

Brathwaite haunts England again

It is 531 days since Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the final over to win the World T20, and again he played a key role in the West Indies win.

After losing his opening partner Jason Roy from the first ball of England's reply, Alex Hales hit eight fours and a six in an innings that looked like it could take the game away from the tourists.

But when the opener was bowled by seamer Brathwaite, England lost Joe Root (17) and captain Eoin Morgan (2) within the next 11 balls.

From there, England recovered through Jos Buttler (30) and Jonny Bairstow (27) as the pair put on a 50-run stand until Buttler fell to Kesrick Williams who took an impressive but expensive 3-35.

With Bairstow at the crease England still had hope but Brathwaite returned again to dismiss the Yorkshireman, leaving the hosts 129-8 and all-but ending their hopes.

The 29-year-old West Indian skipper delivered the final over and was fittingly the man to take the final wicket.

