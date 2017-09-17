Fox Lodge beat Ballyspallen in Premier League play-off

Fox Lodge held on to their Long's SuperValu Premier League place for next season after they narrowly defeated Ballyspallen by five runs in a play-off at Beechgrove.

In a 35-over game Fox Lodge totalled 198-8 and in reply their opponents were well in the game at 127-2 in the 18th over.

Wickets then started to tumble and by the last over they still needed six with two wickets intact but Adrian Walker claimed both without addition.

Fox Lodge 198-8 B Allen 88 no

Ballyspallen 193

Fox Lodge won by five runs