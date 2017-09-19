Surrey v Somerset: Rikki Clarke takes career best 7-55 as visitors struggle

Rikki Clarke bettered his previous career-best bowling figures of 6-63

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one): Somerset: 269: Davies 86, Trescothick 65; Clarke 7-55 Surrey: 42-0: Stoneman 21* Surrey 3 pts, Somerset 2 pts Scorecard

Rikki Clarke took a career best 7-55 as Surrey had the better of day one against relegation rivals Somerset at The Oval.

Clarke claimed 5-17 in 34 balls during a brilliant spell after lunch as the visitors fell to 138-6 before 86 from Steven Davies helped them recover.

But Clarke returned with two more scalps late in the innings as Somerset were all out for 269.

Mark Stoneman (21 not out) and Rory Burns (16 not out) took Surrey to 42-0.

Somerset had looked well positioned at lunch at 96-1 with Marcus Trescothick scoring his 123rd first-class half-century before falling to Gareth Batty for 65.

But 35-year-old Clarke dismissed George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Somerset captain Tom Abell, Edward Byrom (42) and Peter Trego shortly after lunch to swing the day in his side's favour.

He also took the final wicket of Davies who top scored with his 119-ball knock, but Somerset claimed only two batting bonus points while Surrey take a maximum three for their bowling.

Somerset started the match sixth, 13 points behind third-placed Somerset, but both sides are one of five that could join Warwickshire in being relegated from Division One.