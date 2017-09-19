Yorkshire v Warwickshire: Jeetan Patel leads recovery against relegation-threatened hosts

Warwickshire all-rounder Jeetan Patel scored his first century of the Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day one): Warwickshire 219: Patel 100, Bell 51; Fisher 5-54 Yorkshire 62-1: Lyth 35* Yorkshire trail by 157 runs Yorkshire 3 pts, Warwickshire 1 pt Scorecard

Jeetan Patel scored a century to help Warwickshire recover on day one against relegation-threatened Yorkshire.

The visitors slipped to 49-6 with only Ian Bell (51) digging in early on.

Patel's 100 helped the Bears, who were relegated to Division Two last week, to 219 all out as 19-year-old Matthew Fisher (5-54) took a maiden five-wicket haul in his fourth first-class match.

Yorkshire closed 157 runs behind on 62-1 with Kraigg Brathwaite making 18 and Adam Lyth on 35 not out.

West Indies opener Brathwaite has joined Yorkshire for the final two matches of the County Championship season, but edged Chris Wright to Patel at slip just before stumps.

The White Rose county are one of five teams who could still join Warwickshire in being relegated from Division One this season, but they made the best possible start with five of the Bears' top seven making single-figure scores.

Former captain Bell was the early exception as he hit nine fours in making 51 and was seventh man out with the score on 145 after putting on 96 with Patel for the seventh wicket.

Wright's dismissal saw the Bears slip to a precarious 151-8 and in danger of claiming no batting points before Patel, who hit 17 fours, shared a ninth-wicket stand of 55 with Boyd Rankin (21 not out).

Fisher, who became the youngest cricketer to play in a competitive county game in 2013 at the age of 15, bowled Warwickshire number 11 Ryan Sidebottom to complete his five-wicket haul in his first Championship game since 2015.