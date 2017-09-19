Derbyshire v Kent: Chesterfield washed out on day one of Division Two game

Derbyshire lost by six wickets to Durham in their previous Championship game at Chesterfield in July

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day one): Derbyshire v Kent No play possible because of wet outfield Scorecard

No play was possible on the opening day of Derbyshire's Championship Division Two game against Kent because of a wet outfield at Chesterfield.

Umpires Stephen Gale and Billy Taylor took the decision following an early lunch and a 12:40 BST inspection.

"There are dangerous areas close to the pitch and it's also wet on the perimeter," Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett told the club website.

Kent are fourth in the table but 43 points outside the promotion places.