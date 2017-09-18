BBC Sport - Houston Indian Cricket Club: Singing with Virat Kohli and bowling to Sachin Tendulkar
Houston, Texas is a hotbed of cricket in the United States, with thousands of people playing every weekend.
Houston Indian Cricket Club were formed in 1986 as Jolly Cricket Club, and seven of their players have represented the United States.
Players discuss bowling to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the nets and how India captain Virat Kohli uses singing to help him relax.