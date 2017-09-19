Graeme White: Northamptonshire spin bowler has shoulder operation
Northamptonshire spinner Graeme White has undergone surgery on his shoulder and expects to be fit to resume playing next season.
The 30-year-old left-armer has made 15 first-team appearances this summer in all formats of the game.
But he has not been available since the T20 Blast game against Durham in mid-August because of a shoulder cartilage and bicep tendon injury.
"I'm now fully focused on my long recovery over the winter," he said.