Paul Coughlin: Notts sign Durham all-rounder on three-year deal

Paul Coughlin has played 12 Twenty20 games for Durham

Nottinghamshire have signed all-rounder Paul Coughlin on a three-year contract from Durham.

The 24-year-old will link up with Notts at the end of the 2017 season after a rejecting a new deal with Durham.

Coughlin captained the Jets in T20 cricket this term, topping the batting averages with 333 runs at 41.62, as well as taking 13 wickets at 24.84.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said Coughlin can be "influential in all forms of cricket".

He added: "He is a dynamic fielder, bowls quickly and is an aggressive batsman. He's an exciting young player."

Durham chairman Sir Ian Botham said he respected Coughlin's decision, but was not happy with the way the move came about.

Botham said: "It's without question that our Second Division status, points penalties and difficult financial situation has created an opportunity for rival counties and intermediaries to unsettle players with promises of First Division cricket, greater England opportunities and immediate financial reward."