The Ashes: Pick your England squad for the tour of Australia
- From the section Cricket
Mark Stoneman or Haseeb Hameed? Liam Dawson or Mason Crane? Toby Roland-Jones or Chris Woakes?
England will name their squad for this winter's Ashes tour next week.
But who would you pick for a seat on the plane to Australia?
Choose your England XI below and we will collate the votes to put together a squad of 17 to defend the urn down under.
Pick your Ashes XI
Who should be in England's side for the Ashes this winter? Choose your XI and share it with your friends.