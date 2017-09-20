Durham v Sussex: Graham Clark gives hosts edge after day two

Graham Clark's unbeaten 73 took Durham's deficit down to just 25 at the close on day two

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Sussex 346: Wells 122; Rushworth 4-64 Durham 321-6: Latham 77, Clark 73*; Robinson 4-69 Durham trail by 25 runs Sussex 5 pts, Durham 6 pts Scorecard

Graham Clark's unbeaten 73 ensured Durham closed just 25 runs behind Sussex on day two at Chester-le-Street.

Tom Latham (77) and Cameron Steel (73) also hit half-centuries but both fell to seamer Ollie Robinson (4-69) as Sussex took four wickets in the afternoon session.

Clarke then batted well with Ryan Pringle (19) and Brydon Carse (21 not out) to steady the hosts.

Clarke and Carse were unbeaten when bad light stopped play with Durham 321-6.