Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Howell leads reply to Carlson marathon

Ruaidhri Smith celebrates with Glamorgan team-mates after dismissing Chris Dent for 13

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day two): Glamorgan 442: Carlson 191, Salter 84; J Taylor 3-50, Payne 3-65 Gloucestershire 161-1: Howell 96*, Bracey 45* Glamorgan 4 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Scorecard

A fine innings of 96 not out from stand-in opener Benny Howell helped Gloucestershire to a solid 161-1 in reply to Glamorgan's 442 all out.

Kiran Carlson, 19, was last out for 191, falling just short of becoming Glamorgan's youngest-ever double-centurion.

But Howell made the most of a flat pitch as he moved smoothly within six runs of a career-best score.

Bad light halted play at 16:15 BST, cutting 25 overs from the second day.

Howell was playing his first Championship innings of 2017 in an unfamiliar role at the top of the Gloucestershire order, but sensibly mixed aggression and defence in an second-wicket stand of 108 with 20-year-old wicketkeeper James Bracey (45 not out).

Earlier, Glamorgan achieved their highest score of the season thanks to Carlson's marathon effort lasting seven hours and 23 minutes, before he dragged Jack Taylor to mid-on as the spinner wrapped up the home innings.

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"The pitch really flattened out overnight, I managed to tick over nicely with Ruaidhri Smith and made a pretty good partnership. Running out of partners is always going to happen if you bat for a long time, though Ruaidhri batted really well.

"It was a career-best at any level. Physically you're prepared with all the fitness work we do, mentally it was tougher trying not to let your ego take over and stay within yourself.

"They've batted well, but we haven't bowled too badly and it's the type of pitch where as soon as you make that one breakthrough, people do fall quickly."

Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It was very pleasing to come out and hit the ball all right. Hopefully when we get back out I can get another four runs and keep going from there.

"It's not really the case they see me just as a white-ball player, I've had a few niggles and injuries so they've tried to keep me fresh because I wasn't able to be on the park as an all-rounder.

"We've had a good talk, I said I wanted to get back in the Championship side as a batter, so I had to score runs in the twos to get my chance. I starting my career as an opener, so it's like refreshing my career in the four-day game."