Surrey v Somerset: Kumar Sangakkara makes 157 before bowlers put hosts in control

Stuart Meaker dismissed both George Bartlett and James Hildreth lbw

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Somerset: 269 & 113-4: Byrom 39; Meaker 2-25 Surrey: 433: Sangakkara 157; Trego 5-67 Somerset trail by 51 runs Surrey 8 pts, Somerset 4 pts Scorecard

Surrey took a firm grip of their match against relegation-rivals Somerset on day three before rain and bad light ended play early at The Oval.

No play was possible after tea but the visitors had already been reduced to 113-4, still 51 runs behind Surrey's first-innings total.

Earlier, Surrey added 105 to their overnight score before being bowled out for 433 with Peter Trego taking 5-67.

Kumar Sangakkara was out for 157, his fourth 150-plus score this season.

The Sri Lankan was eventually dismissed as he tried to attack the seam bowling of Somerset captain Tom Abell, but the 39-year-old had already ensured Surrey had earned a maximum five batting bonus points.

Somerset lost Marcus Trescothick in the second over of their second innings, caught in the slips by Rory Burns off Sam Curran.

Edward Byrom made 39 before he was bowled by Surrey captain Gareth Batty while Stuart Meaker dismissed both James Hildreth (11) and George Bartlett (28).

Somerset started the match sixth, 13 points behind third-placed Surrey, but have fallen back into the second relegation place following Middlesex's win over Lancashire.

Surrey fast bowler Stuart Meaker told BBC Radio London:

"We're in a good position but there is still a lot of work to do. We've still got a bit of a lead and it was good to get them four down before the rain.

"We talk as a side about being ruthless when you're on top and we showed that in the morning. We kicked on through Kumar, who has batted superbly all year, and Rikki Clarke.

"I have toiled away in the last two games at The Oval. It has been tough conditions to bowl fast in so it was nice to get a couple of wickets and hopefully I can add to them."

Somerset head coach Matt Maynard:

"We are obviously behind the eight ball. The difference so far has been Sangakkara's knock. We stuck at it with the ball but it was a wonderful innings by him. It was beautiful to watch.

"He's got nothing else to prove in the game. It's a great to see a player of his quality go out at the top. He's had an unbelievable career and it was a great sign-off.

"With Middlesex winning and Yorkshire looking strong it's all going to go down to next week. We'll fight and scrap to try and get the extra five points from a draw."