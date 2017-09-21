Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Howell and Bracey shine for visitors

Ruaidhri Smith celebrates with Glamorgan team-mates after dismissing Chris Dent for 13

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day three): Glamorgan 442: Carlson 191 & 63-1 Gloucestershire 399-8 dec (110 overs): Howell 163, Bracey 156; Meschede 3-81 Glamorgan 6 pts, Gloucestershire 6 pts Scorecard

Benny Howell and James Bracey's career-best scores dominated day three as Gloucestershire declared on 399-8, 43 behind Glamorgan.

The home side reached 63-1 in the final hour, 106 runs ahead.

Their stand of 240 was a second-wicket record in this fixture, with Howell making 163 and Bracey 156.

Michael Hogan (2-46 in 26 overs) and Craig Meschede (3-81) helped provoke a late slump.

Howell and Bracey looked untroubled for most of their long partnership for Gloucestershire, scoring 21 boundaries apiece as they went way past their previous bests, with 20-year-old Bracey reaching three figures for the first time.

The visitors missed out on maximum batting points by one run as wickets tumbled, and promptly declared at the end of 110 overs.

Connor Brown was bowled by David Payne for 13, but Nick Selman and Andrew Salter batted comfortably to the close.

On a placid pitch, the teams may need to work hard to manufacture a realistic run-chase in the final innings, especially since Gloucestershire are a bowler down following Liam Norwell's hamstring injury.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"They declared to try to get a couple of wickets and get a bit of momentum, but it seemed a long day out there at times as we tried different plans but the ball got soft and the wicket got flatter as the sun got on it.

"The morning session is really important, if we can show a good base there, hopefully we can control how the day goes.

"For myself it's just about trying to enjoy the opportunity (of batting at three), knuckle down and do my best after Colin (Ingram) picked up a little niggle in his side, hopefully it's an opportunity I can grasp."

Gloucestershire captain Phil Mustard told BBC Sport Wales:

"Very good innings from Benny Howell and James Bracey, good for them to come into the side at the end of the year and succeed, it's all about giving people opportunities and they took it with both hands.

"When we were going pretty well, we were going to try to get up past them, but we lost a few wickets and had to go to Plan B, we pulled out behind and it's in their hands.

"If Glamorgan want to bat all day they can, or (try to) put us under the pump for 50 or 60 overs. I don't think we'll need to throw a few up, if we set attacking fields, we might get wickets or they might get easy runs, then it's up to each team to work out how they want to go about it."