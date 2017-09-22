Michael Carberry: Leicestershire sign Hampshire opener but Clint McKay leaves

Michael Carberry has 35 first-class centuries but his highest score so far for Leicestershire is only 18

Leicestershire have signed former England opener Michael Carberry on a two-year contract.

The 36-year-old left-hander initially joined the club on loan from Hampshire last month for their final four Championship games of the season.

"We have been looking to add an experienced opener to our squad and Michael fits the bill," said chief executive Wasim Khan.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Clint McKay is leaving the club after three seasons.

The 34-year-old Australian will not play in next week's home Championship game against Northants, but will instead assist the coaching staff.

McKay took 199 wickets for Leicestershire in all formats of the game, including 136 in first-class cricket at an average of 25.79.

"Clint has been a model overseas player and has made a brilliant contribution both on and off the field," Khan told the club website.