Derbyshire v Kent: All four days of Championship game abandoned
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day four):
|Derbyshire v Kent
|Match drawn - No play possible because of wet outfield
|Derbyshire 5 pts, Kent 5 pts
|Scorecard
The Division Two game between Derbyshire and Kent was abandoned as a draw without a ball bowled on any of the four days at Chesterfield.
A wet outfield prevented any play on Tuesday or Wednesday, while heavy rain fell on Thursday.
Umpires Billy Taylor and Stephen Gale called the game off following an inspection at 09:00 BST on Friday.
Both sides collected five points and start their final matches of the 2017 Championship season on Monday.
Derbyshire are away at Gloucestershire, while Kent - who began their penultimate match with an extremely remote hope of being promoted - host Glamorgan.