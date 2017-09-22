Derbyshire v Kent: All four days of Championship game abandoned

Queen's Park, Chesterfield
Derbyshire and Kent collected five points each from their abandoned Championship game at Chesterfield
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day four):
Derbyshire v Kent
Match drawn - No play possible because of wet outfield
Derbyshire 5 pts, Kent 5 pts
The Division Two game between Derbyshire and Kent was abandoned as a draw without a ball bowled on any of the four days at Chesterfield.

A wet outfield prevented any play on Tuesday or Wednesday, while heavy rain fell on Thursday.

Umpires Billy Taylor and Stephen Gale called the game off following an inspection at 09:00 BST on Friday.

Both sides collected five points and start their final matches of the 2017 Championship season on Monday.

Derbyshire are away at Gloucestershire, while Kent - who began their penultimate match with an extremely remote hope of being promoted - host Glamorgan.

