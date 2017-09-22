Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Selman and Salter hit career-bests in draw

Nick Selman's 142 not out was his fourth century of the season, and 20 more than his previous best score

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day four): Glamorgan 442: Carlson 191 & 353-3 Selman 142*, Salter 88, Carlson 51 Gloucestershire 399-8 dec: Howell 163, Bracey 156; Meschede 3-81 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (11 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire settled for a tame draw on a lifeless pitch as Nick Selman and Andrew Salter hit career-best scores.

Glamorgan were 353-3 when bad light intervened at 15:30 BST.

Selman made an assured 142 not out, while Salter's 88 was his second career-best of the game.

Kiran Carlson scored 53 to go with his first-innings 191, but the game was always likely to end in a draw without collusion between the captains.

The match ended in near-farce with a pointless 15 minutes after tea, with Chris Cooke hitting 46 not out from part-time bowling.

Six personal best scores were registered during the match, with big hundreds from Benny Howell and James Bracey dominating the visitors' only innings.

Colin Ingram (side injury) and Aneurin Donald (back spasm) are doubts for Glamorgan's final match at Kent, while Gloucestershire will be without Liam Norwell (hamstring) against Derbyshire.

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was good to get a few runs after the first dig, Salts and me batted really well to get through the first spells of their quickies, and it was good to cash in although it fizzled out at the end which was a shame.

"It was good to get another hundred after struggling for a couple of weeks, I've been working on a few technical things and it was good to see that pay off.

"It's been a good year (being leading Championship scorer), hopefully I can get a few more against Kent but there's stuff to improve on for next year."

Gloucestershire coach Richard Dawson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We had a crack this morning in the first session, we tried hard but the pitch didn't have a great deal to offer and it was hard work. The last few overs, it was what it was.

"We were going well at one point (while batting), we thought we could have got ahead of them, but we lost a few wickets so then it was of a case of pulling out and seeing if we could take early wickets and put pressure on them.

"I'm not huge on the captains (contriving a run-chase), you make your decision and then it's in the opposition's corner, it was for us to try and force the game."