India v Australia: Hosts top one-day rankings after completing series win

Hardik Pandya has scored 411 runs in 23 one-day appearances for India

Third one-day international, Indore Australia 293-6 (50 overs): Finch 124, Smith 63, Bumrah 2-52 India 294-5 (47.5 overs): H Pandya 78, Rohit 71, Cummins 2-54 India won by five wickets Scorecard

India have moved to the top of the ICC one-day rankings after completing a series win against Australia with two games to spare.

Aaron Finch hit 124 from 125 balls for Australia in their 293-6 in Indore.

Openers Ajinkya Rahane (70) and Rohit Sharma (71) put on 139 and Hardik Pandya scored 78 as India secured a five-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

The hosts, who have moved above South Africa in the rankings, lead the five-match series 3-0.

India, who now top the Test and one-day rankings, have won their past nine one-day internationals, equalling their best run.

The fourth game of the series is in Bangalore on Thursday with the final encounter in Nagpur on Sunday, 1 October.