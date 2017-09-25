Essex v Yorkshire: England's Ashes hopeful Tom Westley injures thumb against Tykes

Tom Westley has one half-century in nine innings for England this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day one): Essex 227: Harmer 64; Brooks 3-54, Patterson 3-66 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Essex lead Yorkshire by 227 runs Yorkshire 3 pts, Essex 1 pt Scorecard

Essex's Ashes hopeful Tom Westley visited hospital for a precautionary X-ray after being struck on his right thumb by Yorkshire's Steve Patterson.

Westley, who averaged 24.12 at three for England in five Tests this summer, was hurt by the ball that got him out.

Essex were in trouble on 80-5 and again on 142-7 but Simon Harmer's 64 helped the champions post 227 all out.

Yorkshire secured their Division One status with their bonus points and Somerset dropping points on day one.

At the start of the day, the visitors were one of four teams who could still join Warwickshire in being relegated to Division Two. But, with seventh-placed Somerset being bowled out for 236 against Middlesex, the swing of six points to the White Rose has already ensured their survival.

Essex slipped to 80-5 with Jack Brooks (3-54) and Ben Coad (2-56) taking early wickets, while Patterson accounted for Westley, who was struck what might prove a doubly painful blow on the glove, allowing Adam Lyth to take a looping catch at second slip.

Westley is the second player with aspirations to go on the Ashes tour to Australia to get injured, after Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones sustained a back injury last week.

Ryan ten Doeschate (30) and James Foster (25) shared a sixth-wicket stand of 55, but Patterson got rid of them both in successive overs before Simon Harmer's 76-ball 64, which included 11 fours, helped the hosts past 200 and to a batting point.

Bad light ended play on day one with Yorkshire unable to start their first innings.