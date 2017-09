Gloucestershire v Derbyshire: Poor weather sees only 26 overs bowled on day one

Gloucestershire pace bowler Matt Taylor took both of the wickets to fall on day one

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day one): Derbyshire 104-2: Slater 45; Taylor 2-32 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Derbyshire 0 pts, Gloucestershire 0 pts Scorecard

Poor weather in Bristol meant only 26 overs were bowled on day one between Gloucestershire and Derbyshire.

After a delayed 14:00 BST start, Billy Slater (45) and Luis Reece put on 65 for Derbyshire, who lost the toss.

Matt Taylor (2-32) trapped Reece lbw for 13 before bowling Slater two overs later to leave Derbyshire 104-2 at tea.

However, bad light was followed by rain and the umpires abandoned play at 17:15 BST with 70 overs lost in the day.