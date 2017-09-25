Kent v Glamorgan: Joe Denly's 152 rescues home side

Joe Denly has played one-day internationals and T20 games for England

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day one): Kent 302: Denly 152; Hogan 4-44 Glamorgan 18-1 Glamorgan trail Kent by 284 runs Kent 3 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Joe Denly dominated the Kent innings with 152 out of his team's 302 all out on day one against Glamorgan, with the visitors battling to 18-1 in the evening gloom.

Denly's vital knock, off 204 balls with 23 fours and two sixes, held his side together after they slumped to 39-4.

He shared half-century stands with Zak Crawley (37), Callum Haggett (21) and Adam Milne (33) in a fine recovery.

Michael Hogan (4-44) was again the pick of the Glamorgan bowlers.

Lukas Carey struck twice early on, but Denly mixed caution and blazing aggression through the rest of the innings as he dragged the home team up to a respectable total, also passing 10,000 first-class runs in his career.

David Lloyd, out of the first team since July, took two wickets as the fifth seamer and claimed three catches in an unaccustomed position at first slip, although he could have dismissed Denly on 92 when he was caught behind off a no-ball.

Glamorgan were left a tricky 12 overs to bat in the evening gloom under the floodlights, losing Nick Selman to Milne without scoring.

Kent batsman Joe Denly told BBC Radio Kent:

"Without a doubt we would have taken 302. Losing those early wickets wasn't ideal but I was able to get a partnership going with Zak, who played beautifully. That set us a platform, their bowlers got a bit tired and it was about grafting for most of the day.

"It's nice (to pass 10,000) although I wasn't aware of it. I could have got there a bit quicker but it's a nice milestone to tick off.

"It's been a very pleasing summer and I'm delighted to get another hundred to finish on a high. I'm looking forward to the winter, going overseas to Bangladesh to play Twenty20 cricket, and hopefully a bit more in the new year."

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd told BBC Wales Sport:

"It's pleasing to pick up a couple of wickets, although the no-ball to Joe Denly was obviously my fault, but being in the slips for the first time, it was good to catch three so hopefully I can continue doing that.

"Denly's was one of the best knocks I've seen for a while, but hopefully if we get a good start (on day two) and all the batters get their heads down and bat like we know we can, we should be OK.

"It's been a frustrating season for me personally with the start of the season I had, then getting injured, so hopefully I can finish off with a few runs and wickets, and build for next year."