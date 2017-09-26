Leicestershire v Northants: 18 wickets fall on day two at Grace Road

Ben Sanderson helped reduce Leicestershire to 26-7 on the second morning at Grace Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 128: Raine 57; Sanderson 5-39, Gleeson 5-49 Northants 199-8: Procter 82; Raine 4-54 Northants lead by 71 runs Leics 2 pts, Northants 3 pts Scorecard

Eighteen wickets fell on an eventful second day between Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, whose promotion hopes rely on winning at Grace Road.

Day one was lost to rain but Northants wasted no time in moving the game forward, reducing the Foxes to 26-7.

Ben Sanderson (5-39) and Richard Gleeson (5-49) starred, with Ben Raine (57) the hosts' only major contributor.

Luke Procter (82) gave Northants a solid start but they slipped to 199-8 by the close, leading by 71 runs.

Northants began the match third in Division Two and are chasing Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire for the two promotion spots.

If Worcestershire collect six points and Notts 12 from their final matches, Northants will be unable to clinch a place in Division One next season, regardless of how they perform in this fixture.