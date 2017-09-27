Gloucestershire v Derbyshire: James Bracey & George Hankins put on 170-run stand

George Hankins struck his fourth half-century of the season for Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day three): Derbyshire 460: Hughes 142, Madsen 121; Taylor 3-80 Gloucestershire 224-2: Bracey 82*, Hankins 79* Gloucestershire trail Derbyshire by 236 runs Derbyshire 5 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts Scorecard

Gloucestershire's James Bracey and George Hankins put on an unbeaten 170 runs before rain interrupted day three of their match with Derbyshire.

Beginning the day on 47-1, the hosts lost opener Benny Howell (36) early on to fast bowler Harry Podmore.

But Bracey (82 not out) and Hankins (79 not out) batted for 45 overs, taking Gloucestershire to within 86 runs of the follow-on target before rain came.

With rain having affected two days, a draw now looks the most likely result.

The players were taken from the pitch at 14:25 BST and no further improvement stumps were called at 16:45, with 48 overs lost in the day.

In total, 118 overs have been lost to poor weather over the three days in Bristol.