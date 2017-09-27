Essex v Yorkshire: Champions secure huge win to end season unbeaten

Essex were crowned champions for the first time in 25 years with two games to spare

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Essex 227 & 334-7 dec: Browne 83, Lawrence 83 Yorkshire 111 & 74: Cook 5-20 Essex (20 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 376 runs Scorecard

County champions Essex thrashed Yorkshire by 376 runs at Chelmsford to end the Division One season unbeaten.

After declaring their second innings on 334-7 to set Yorkshire 451 to win, Essex bowled the Tykes out for just 74.

Only Matthew Fisher (25) reached double figures, while new-ball pair Sam Cook (5-20) and Jamie Porter again starred.

Essex won 10 and drew four of their 14 games in 2017, while seamer Porter (2-16) will end the season as Division One's leading wicket-taker with 75.

Essex are the second champions in succession to go through a full season without defeat, following Middlesex's triumph in 2016.

Yorkshire, who had already ensured Division One survival by collecting the necessary bonus points they required on day one, crumbled tamely in 28.5 overs on the third afternoon.

Captain Gary Ballance, named in England's Ashes squad earlier on Wednesday, was trapped lbw by young paceman Cook for five.

Earlier, Essex batsmen Dan Lawrence and Nick Browne each scored 83 and added 139 together for the third wicket, while Ryan ten Doeschate (57) and Simon Harmer (58 not out) helped leave the visitors with a mammoth victory target that they fell well short of.