Kent v Glamorgan: Nick Selman leads visitors to five wicket win

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman was born in Brisbane

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three): Kent 302: Denly 152 & 115: Rouse 44; Hogan 6-43 Glamorgan 229 & 192-5: Selman 70; Stevens 3-53 Glamorgan (20 pts) beat Kent (6 pts) by five wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan edged to a third Championship win of the season as they successfully chased 192 against Kent at Canterbury.

Nick Selman led the way with 70, sharing an opening stand of 96 with Connor Brown (33).

But Darren Stevens (3-53) set nerves jangling with three quick wickets, before David Lloyd (35 not out) saw them home with five wickets down.

Earlier, Michael Hogan finished with a career-best match haul of 10-87, as Kent were bowled out for 115.

Hogan claimed 6-43 in the innings as he and Lukas Carey (2-29) took two wickets each in the first session.

Stevens advanced his Championship tally to 62 wickets, a personal best for the 41-year-old, but it was quite not enough to haul Kent back into the game after the fine start given them by former Kent second XI player Selman.

Kent finish fifth in the table after a fine start to the season, with Glamorgan in seventh.

Meanwhile, Kent coach Matt Walker is to join the England staff for the T20 tri-series against Australia and New Zealand in February.