Lancashire v Surrey: Liam Livingstone stars as hosts close in on win

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Surrey 201-8 dec & 242: Stoneman 98, Burns 45; Livingstone 6-52 Lancashire 268 & 132-3: Livingstone 51; Clarke 2-36 Lancashire need 44 more runs to win Lancashire 4 pts, Surrey 4 pts Scorecard

Liam Livingstone took six wickets and scored an unbeaten 51 as Lancashire moved with 44 runs of beating Surrey and finishing second in Division One.

Bad light ended play with Lancashire 132-3 chasing 176 to win.

England and Surrey opener Mark Stoneman fell to Livingstone (6-52) two runs short of a century, while Kumar Sangakkara made 35 not out in his final first-class innings before retiring.

All 10 Surrey wickets fell inside 30 overs as they posted 242 all out.

Surrey made a bright start as Rory Burns and Stoneman put on 154 for the first wicket before Livingstone, who posted career-best bowling figures, struck to remove the latter.

Stoneman - named in England's Ashes squad earlier in the day - went for 98 from 113 balls when he was caught by Dane Vilas, while Burns was trapped lbw by Stephen Parry (4-59).

Livingstone then removed Scott Borthwick for four and Ben Foakes, who was also called up to the Ashes squad, for a golden duck in successive deliveries.

Lancashire threatened to stumble themselves, making hard work of their chase early on, with first-innings centurion Steven Croft going for a duck.

However, Livingstone hit his third half-century of the season - to go with his two centuries - as Lancashire closed in on victory.