Worcestershire v Durham: Pears win to seal County Championship Division Two title triumph

Daryl Mitchell's previous season's best haul of centuries was five in 2014

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day four): Worcestershire 335 & 242-3 dec: Mitchell 123*, Rhodes 61*, Fell 47 Durham 208: Clark 60; Leach 3-30 & 232: Clark 62; Ashwin 5-95, Leach 3-32 Worcestershire (22 pts) beat Durham (4 pts) by 137 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire sealed the County Championship Division Two title in the final session of the 2017 season as they finally beat Durham by 137 runs.

Daryl Mitchell hit his seventh century of the summer, 123 not out, backed by an unbeaten 51 from George Rhodes as the hosts added 85 to declare on 242-3.

That set Durham a notional 370 to win at New Road, but they fell well short.

Rivals Nottinghamshire's failure to win at Hove would have sealed the title too but Durham were bowled out for 232.

India Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed figures of 5-95, taking his tally to 20 in four matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin twice ended with five-wicket hauls in his four matches for Worcestershire

Home skipper Joe Leach weighed in with 3-32, his second three-wicket haul of the match, to finish on a career-best 69 victims for the season.

Coming on top of winning promotion 24 hours earlier, Leach's men clocked up their ninth win in 14 games this season to finish 16 points clear of second-placed Notts, whose draw with Sussex at Hove earned them the second promotion place by five points from Northamptonshire.

It was also their first Championship win in 14 years over Durham, who had Lancashire-bound duo Graham Onions and Keaton Jennings making their farewell appearance.

Worcestershire's two captains fantastic

Worcestershire's sixth promotion in 15 seasons is the first time they have actually lifted the Division Two title since 2003 - when current director of cricket Steve Rhodes was still a player.

This latest success was again a triumph for Rhodes, who made the decision to change captains a year ago as both new skipper Leach and Mitchell, the man he replaced, have had inspirational seasons.

Leach's 69 wickets made him Division Two's top wicket-taker, while Mitchell's season's run haul of 1,266 in 14 matches made him the second-leading run scorer in Division Two behind Sussex's Luke Wells (1,292).

Mitchell's seventh Championship century in 14 matches this summer gave him a season's average of 55.04.

That is bettered only by his 1,334 runs in 16 matches three years ago, when he batted in one innings more, for an average of 58.00.