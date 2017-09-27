Former England captain Michael Vaughan says "superstar" all-rounder Ben Stokes must become more streetwise following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a nightclub incident in Bristol early on Monday.

England have included vice-captain Stokes in their 16-man Ashes Test squad and Vaughan says "everything that can go wrong has done" in the build-up to the series in Australia.

READ MORE: Stokes picked in England's Ashes squad