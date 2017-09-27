England v West Indies: Moeen Ali seals ODI series win after Evin Lewis' 176

By Justin Goulding

BBC Sport

Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali struck six fours and two sixes
Fourth Royal London ODI, The Oval
West Indies 356-5: Lewis retired hurt 176 (130), Holder 77 (62)
England 258-5: Roy 84 (66), Moeen 48* (25)
England won by six runs (DLS method)
England completed a series win over West Indies with a six-run victory on the DLS method as rain ended the fourth one-day international at tearly.

Three days after hitting a 53-ball century at Bristol, Moeen Ali struck an unbeaten 48 off 25 deliveries to take England to 258-5 after 35.1 overs.

Jos Buttler was 43 not out, the recalled Jason Roy having made 84.

Earlier, Evin Lewis struck a fine 176 before retiring hurt and Jason Holder 77 in West Indies' 356-5 at The Oval.

England take an unassailable 3-0 lead into the final match of the series at Southampton on Friday, a game Lewis looks likely to miss with a suspected hairline fracture of an ankle.

Despite missing Ben Stokes - who was involved in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub on Monday morning - England sealed a third limited-overs series win in three attempts this summer, after ODI and Twenty20 successes over South Africa.

