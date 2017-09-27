England v West Indies: Moeen Ali seals ODI series win after Evin Lewis' 176

Moeen Ali struck six fours and two sixes

Fourth Royal London ODI, The Oval West Indies 356-5: Lewis retired hurt 176 (130), Holder 77 (62) England 258-5: Roy 84 (66), Moeen 48* (25) England won by six runs (DLS method) Scorecard

England completed a series win over West Indies with a six-run victory on the DLS method as rain ended the fourth one-day international at tearly.

Three days after hitting a 53-ball century at Bristol, Moeen Ali struck an unbeaten 48 off 25 deliveries to take England to 258-5 after 35.1 overs.

Jos Buttler was 43 not out, the recalled Jason Roy having made 84.

Earlier, Evin Lewis struck a fine 176 before retiring hurt and Jason Holder 77 in West Indies' 356-5 at The Oval.

England take an unassailable 3-0 lead into the final match of the series at Southampton on Friday, a game Lewis looks likely to miss with a suspected hairline fracture of an ankle.

Despite missing Ben Stokes - who was involved in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub on Monday morning - England sealed a third limited-overs series win in three attempts this summer, after ODI and Twenty20 successes over South Africa.

