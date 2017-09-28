Gloucestershire v Derbyshire: Imran Tahir takes five wickets in Derbyshire win

Derbyshire bowler Imran Tahir bettered his figures of 0-45 from the first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day four): Derbyshire 460 & 144-0 dec: Slater 74*, Reece 61* Gloucestershire 224-2 dec & 223: Hankins 48, Bracey 44; Tahir 5-76 Derbyshire (21 pts) beat Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 157 runs Scorecard

Imran Tahir took five wickets as Derbyshire swiftly bowled out Gloucestershire to finish their 2017 Division Two campaign with a win.

With Gloucestershire declaring on their overnight 224-2, Derbyshire led by 236, and openers Ben Slater and Luis Reece added 144 before they declared.

Needing 381, James Bracey (44) and George Hankins (48) aided the tough Gloucestershire run-chase.

But Tahir (5-76) starred with the ball as they made just 223, 157 runs short.

Derbyshire did not have long to wait for their first wicket as Benny Howell was caught by Harvey Hosein off the bowling of Harry Podmore.

Bracey and Hankins both fell to Tahir, who also trapped Jack Taylor lbw and removed Josh Shaw for one run before taking Matt Taylor to seal victory.