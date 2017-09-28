Leicestershire v Northamptonshire: Northants win but miss out on promotion

Luke Procter played two Championship matches for Northants this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day four): Leicestershire 128 & 270: Cosgrove 80, Kerrigan 4-62 Northants 202 & 197-4: Procter 94; Klein 2-32 Northants (20 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Luke Procter's 94 helped Northants beat Leicestershire by six wickets, but they missed out on promotion to County Championship Division One.

Nottinghamshire's draw against Sussex at Hove meant Northants finished third, five points behind second-placed Notts.

Procter shared a 121-run second-wicket stand with captain Alex Wakely.

The 29-year-old opener fell lbw to Ben Raine six short of his century but Josh Cobb hit the winning runs to secure a ninth Championship win of the season.

With the first session washed out because of a wet outfield, Northants' slim chances of promotion had looked to take a further hit, but the away side chased down their target of 197 in 49.2 overs.