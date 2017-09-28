BBC Sport - Matt Maynard: Outgoing Somerset boss 'disappointed' with grading of 'below average' pitch

'It takes great skill to produce this pitch'

  • From the section Cricket

Somerset's outgoing director of cricket Matt Maynard reacts to their survival in Division One and their pitch being graded "below average".

Victory over Middlesex on Thursday sealed Somerset's place in the top tier for 2018, with Somerset spinner Jack Leach taking 5-57.

Shortly after the completion of the game, it was announced that the pitch had been graded "below average" and this rating does not normally carry a points deduction.

Former Glamorgan batsman Maynard's departure, after three seasons with the county, was confirmed on Wednesday.

Somerset have said they will announce a new director of cricket and head coach "shortly".

Top videos

Video

'It takes great skill to produce this pitch'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'I cannot forgive you, Gary Lineker!'

Video

Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four medals

Video

Foo Fighters footballing friends & cheering the Gunners

Video

Invictus athlete's AC/DC dance routine

Video

‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’

Video

Up ice and close with Giants coach Adam Keefe

Video

Postman caddie delivers for Garcia

  • From the section Golf
Video

Conlan relishing world title fight with Ancajas

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories