December

30-31 Warm-up match in Paarl cancelled at India's request

January

5-9 1st Test, Cape Town (08:00 GMT)

13-17 2nd Test, Centurion (08:00 GMT)

24-28 3rd Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)

February

1 1st ODI, Durban (d/n) (11:30 GMT)

4 2nd ODI, Centurion (08:00 GMT)

7 3rd ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (11:30 GMT)

10 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg (d/n) (11:30 GMT)

13 5th ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n) (11:30 GMT)

16 6th ODI, Centurion (d/n) (11:30 GMT)

18 1st Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg (12:30 GMT)

21 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

24 3rd Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

