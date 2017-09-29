Glamorgan Cricket: Colin Ingram named player of year

From the section

Colin Ingram has re-signed for Glamorgan for white-ball cricket in 2018 and 2019.

South African batsman Colin Ingram has been named 2017 Glamorgan player of the year at their annual awards ceremony.

Ingram completed the double by picking up the one-day player award after scoring 1,698 runs in all formats, including seven 100s.

Wicket-keeper Chris Cooke won the county championship award, while seamer Lukas Carey claimed the young player accolade.

Head coach Robert Croft was inducted into the county's Hall of Fame.