BBC Sport - Sachin Tendulkar: India's greatest batsman by those who know him

Which batting record eluded Tendulkar?

India top the ICC Test and One Day rankings after their 4-1 ODI series win over Australia.

It's almost four years since their greatest batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, retired from the international scene, after playing in his 200th Test match.

Current international Cheteshwar Pujara, and former Test players Farokh Engineer and Wasim Jaffer pay tribute to the 'Little Master' who scored one hundred international centuries for his nation.

