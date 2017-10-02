Glamorgan pair named in Young Lions squad

From the section

Roman Walker (L) and Prem Sisodiya were award winners at the Glamorgan 2017 presentation evening

Glamorgan duo Prem Sisodiya and Roman Walker have been named in the England Young Lions squad this winter.

Left-arm spinner Sisodiya, from Cardiff, and Wrexham fast bowler Walker are included in the 18-man party coached by Andy Hurry.

The first half of the winter programme includes a Tri-Series against South Africa and Namibia in Potchefstroom.

The ICC Under-19s World Cup in New Zealand is held between 15 January and 3 February, 2018.