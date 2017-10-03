Dan Lawrence, Jamie Porter and Tammy Beaumont win at Cricket Writers' Club awards

Jamie Porter's 75 wickets were the most in Division One, three more than team-mate Simon Harmer in second place

Jamie Porter has been named the Cricket Writers' Club (CWC) County Championship Player of the season, with Essex team-mate Dan Lawrence winning the young player of the year award.

Seam bowler Porter, 24, took 75 wickets at an average of 16.82 to help his side lift the Division One title.

England Lions batsman Lawrence, 20, scored 828 runs at 41.40.

Tammy Beaumont won the Women's Cricket award, after her 410 runs helped England win the World Cup in July.

Beaumont scored one century and one half-century to finish as the leading run scorer in the tournament, with England beating India in a thrilling final at Lord's.

Essex won the County Championship title for the first time since 1992, having been promoted from Division Two last season.