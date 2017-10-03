Kent: Darren Stevens and James Tredwell sign new contracts

Stevens took seven Division Two five-wicket hauls in 2017, as well as scoring one century and five half-centuries

Veteran Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens and spinner James Tredwell have extended their contracts with the club.

Stevens, 41, took 62 wickets in Division Two of the County Championship at an average of 18.08 and scored 707 runs at 41.58.

Tredwell, 35, took three wickets in his six first-class games last season.

"Darren and James have been wonderful servants to this club and provide a great example for youngsters coming through," said head coach Matt Walker.

"Darren achieved his best season ever with the ball.

"James has not played as much as he would have liked this year but he is still a fine off-spinner and an excellent mentor for our emerging talent."

The club have not disclosed the length of the contracts Stevens and Tredwell have signed.