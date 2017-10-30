Cricket Champions: India's greatest

From Sachin Tendulkar to the IPL - cricket continues to dominate Indian culture and society.

In a series of five special videos, BBC Sport profiles India's greatest players, talks to legends of the game and goes to the grass roots of cricket around the world.

Singing with Kohli and bowling to Tendulkar

Media playback is not supported on this device Singing with Kohli and bowling to Tendulkar

Houston, Texas is a hotbed of cricket in the United States, with thousands of people playing every weekend.

Houston Indian Cricket Club were formed in 1986 as Jolly Cricket Club, and seven of their players have represented the United States.

Players discuss bowling to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the nets and how India captain Virat Kohli uses singing to help him relax.

India's greatest - paying tribute to the Little Master

Media playback is not supported on this device India's greatest batsman, by those who know him

It's almost four years since their greatest batsman, Tendulkar, retired from the international scene, after playing in his 200th Test match.

Current international Cheteshwar Pujara, and former Test players Farokh Engineer and Wasim Jaffer pay tribute to the 'Little Master' who scored 100 international centuries for his nation.

Who is India's greatest ever bowler?

Media playback is not supported on this device Spin or pace? Indian Test and ODI players pick their favourite bowlers

From Mohammad Nissar, who took India's first Test wicket in 1932, to Kuldeep Yadav, who was India's highest wicket-taker in the recent ODI series win over Australia, Indian bowlers have long been the envy of the cricketing world.

Anil Kumble, with 619 Test wickets, is third on the all-time list, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the current top four of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Five internationals - Cheteshwar Pujara, Chetan Sharma, Farokh Engineer, Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra - pick their favourite Indian bowlers and decide whether it's spin or pace that most helps their nation to success.

When India welcomed the world of cricket - 30 years on

India co-hosted the 1987 Cricket World Cup with high hopes of retaining the trophy they won four years earlier in England

With captain Kapil Dev, run machine Sunil Gavaskar and talented bowlers Maninder Singh and Chetan Sharma, India were favourites to win.

The team was on a high after Sharma took the first hat-trick in World Cup history against New Zealand, but they lost to England in the semi-finals, as Australia won the title for the first time.

Sharma talks through how he took that historic hat-trick, with additional memories from Indian internationals Farokh Engineer, Aakash Chopra and Wasim Jaffer.