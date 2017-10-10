Keaton Jennings: England opener aims to push Lancashire 'to new heights'

Keaton Jennings joined Lancashire from Durham on a four-year deal

England opener Keaton Jennings says he cannot wait to start the next phase of his career with new county Lancashire.

Jennings signed a four-year deal with the Red Rose club after attracting the interest of several other counties.

The ex-Durham batsman will slot into a top order that includes Haseeb Hameed, Alex Davies and Liam Livingstone.

"Between the four of us, hopefully we can grow together and really push this changing room to new heights," Jennings told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"You need to score runs for your county in order to even be considered to play for England, so it's about getting back to scoring runs for Lancs and putting in those match-winning performances that initially get you recognised."

The 25-year-old scored 112 on his Test debut in India last winter, but lost his place after a run of low scores against South Africa over the summer.

He will join Davies and Livingstone with the England Lions squad in Australia this winter, while Hameed recovers from a broken finger.

"It's an honour to be a part of (the England set-up) and you walk away a better person and a better cricketer," Jennings said.

"You're a better player out of the team. When you're not in the team people can't point the finger at you and pick out your faults.

"It's given me an opportunity to move away and work on my game, as it has for a lot of other guys."