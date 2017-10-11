Ben Stokes: England all-rounder apologises to Katie Price over video

All-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on a night out that followed England's victory over West Indies in the third one-day international

Ben Stokes has apologised to Katie Price and her son Harvey for a video that appeared to show the all-rounder imitating the disabled youngster.

TV personality Price had said Stokes' behaviour was "disgusting".

The video emerged after Stokes was arrested following in an incident near a Bristol nightclub last month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said Stokes, 26, will not travel to Australia on 28 October with the rest of the Ashes squad "at this stage".

