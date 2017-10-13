Test championship & ODI league confirmed by International Cricket Council
The International Cricket Council has confirmed plans for a Test championship and one-day international league.
Nine teams will play six series of Test matches over two years - three at home and three away - culminating in a world Test league championship final in 2021.
A 13-team ODI league, introduced from 2021, will now be used to qualify for the World Cup.
The ICC has also given the go-ahead for a trial of four-day Test matches.
