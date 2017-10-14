Ravi Rampaul: Derbyshire sign Surrey seamer on three-year contract

Ravi Rampaul won the World T20 tournament with West Indies in 2012

Derbyshire have signed former West Indies seam bowler Ravi Rampaul from Surrey on a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old, who took 49 wickets in 18 Tests, has joined the county as a non-overseas player and will be available to play in all three formats.

"The club has ambitious plans for the years ahead and I'm excited by what we can achieve," he told the club website.

Rampaul spent two seasons with Surrey and helped them reach the One-Day Cup final in 2017.

Derbyshire finished eighth in Division Two of the County Championship and reached the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast last season.