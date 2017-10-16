From Mohammad Nissar, who took India's first Test wicket in 1932, to Kuldeep Yadav, who was India's highest wicket-taker in the recent ODI series win over Australia, Indian bowlers have long been the envy of the cricketing world.

Anil Kumble, with 619 Test wickets, is third on the all-time list, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the current top four of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Five internationals - Cheteshwar Pujara, Chetan Sharma, Farokh Engineer, Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra - pick their favourite Indian bowlers and decide whether it's spin or pace that most helps their nation to success.