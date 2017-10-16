Ben Stokes: Police appeal for witnesses to incident which led to England cricketer's arrest

Stokes was arrested on a night out after England's win over West Indies in the third one-day international

Police have renewed their appeal for two men who they believe may be key witnesses to the incident for which cricketer Ben Stokes was arrested.

The England all-rounder, 26, was arrested on 26 September on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident near a Bristol nightclub.

Stokes was released without charge but remains under investigation after claims of an early-hours brawl.

He will make his explanation public when the time is right, his agent says.

Stokes was arrested at Bristol's Mbargo club after an incident at about 02:35 BST which left another man needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Hours earlier, England had beaten West Indies by 124 runs in their third one-day international in Bristol, with Stokes scoring 73.

Team-mate Alex Hales, who was with Stokes at the Mbargo club, also missed the fourth ODI and returned to Bristol to help police.

Hales' lawyer has said he would be "surprised" if the 28-year-old Nottinghamshire batsman faced further action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said Stokes will not travel to Australia on 28 October with the rest of the Ashes squad "at this stage".

Last week it was announced Stokes had lost his sponsorship with sportswear brand New Balance, which was worth a reported £200,000 a year.

His agent Neil Fairbrother said the player has his "total support and backing" after explaining the full circumstances to him of what happened in Bristol.

Former Lancashire and England batsman Fairbrother said Stokes does not wish to prejudice the legal process and will make public his full explanation and evidence when the time is right.

On Monday, police said they wanted to talk to two men who left the nightclub at 02:19 BST and walked in the direction of Queens Road with two other men.

"One of the men is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 9in tall and aged in his early 20s. He had short dark brown hair, was clean shaven and wore a white T-shirt with a sleeveless jumper, jeans and trainers," Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

"The second man is also white, 5ft 9in tall and aged in his early 20s but is of a slightly larger build. He had short light brown hair, was also clean shaven and wore a long-sleeved round neck T-shirt, dark/black skinny jeans and trainers."