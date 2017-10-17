Matt Carter: Nottinghamshire spinner signs new contract

Matt Carter is the brother of former Notts seamer Andy Carter

Nottinghamshire off-spinner Matt Carter has signed a new one-year contract.

The 21-year-old has made five first-class appearances for Notts so far, taking 17 wickets.

He played a vital role in the final County Championship game of the season, which clinched promotion from Division Two, scoring 33 runs and taking 4-106 to help earn a draw against Sussex.

"It's good to know the club have faith in my ability to contribute at senior level," Carter said.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Matt's opportunities have been limited in the season just finished but, going into Division One, there are certain grounds where we might want to play two spinners, so he'll be an important member of our squad.

"It's a little bit difficult for him sometimes at Trent Bridge, because they generally aren't spin-friendly pitches, but away from here we can see more opportunities for him."