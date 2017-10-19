Surrey: Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope and Amar Virdi extend deals until 2020

Ollie Pope hit his maiden first-class century in his second Championship match for Surrey, which was against Hampshire

Teenagers Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope and Amar Virdi have all extended their contracts with Surrey, and will remain at The Oval until the end of 2020.

The three players, all 19, made their first-class debuts for Surrey in 2017.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pope scored 371 runs in one-day competition and then played in the club's final five games in the County Championship.

Off-spinner Virdi took six wickets in three outings while seamer McKerr struck once in two appearances.

Right-armer McKerr had a loan spell at Derbyshire last season, taking 14 wickets in two appearances.